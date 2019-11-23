No fewer than 19 cows were killed by lightning at Iba in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered on Saturday that some Fulani herdsmen were rearing their cattle on the field around Apala area of the town when the incident happened.

It was learned that all the 19 cows on the field at that time were killed by the thunder.

In his reaction to the incident, the monarch of the town, Oba Adekunle Oyedeji, sympathized with the victims, while urging them to burn the dead cows to avoid outbreak of the epidemic.

Oba Oyedeji, in a statement by his media assistant, Gbolagunte Bamigbola, called for calm among indigenes and residents of the town.

“The people of Iba, have over the years been living harmoniously with Fulani natives living in our domain.

“The death of the cows belonging to the Fulani cattle rearers living among us was a natural occurrence ocassioned by thunder that struck in the town”, the monarch said.

Also the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, sympathised with the Fulani traders in the town.

Oyetola, who spoke through his Special Adviser for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Biodun Ajisefini, during a visit to the town on Saturday, commended the people of the town for living peacefully with Fulani herdsmen in the town.

“We are indeed sad about the unfortunate incident.

“Lightning is a natural phenomenon that we have no power or control over.

“The traders who suffered this loss are part of us, not strangers.

“They have lived here for decades and I commend them for their exemplary contributions to peace in Iba community.

“I want to assure them of my support and indeed government’s support at a time like this”, the governor said.