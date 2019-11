Nigerian singer, songwriter, and dancer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, has released a new single dubbed ‘Dada’.

Confam Entertainment boss, May D ends the year with the smash single which is produced by Lord Kimo.

This serves as a follow-up to his previous record and visual for ‘Like You’ which the former Square Records act released after returning to the music scene.

In addition, May D also accompanied the new tune with visuals.