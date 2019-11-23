The singer, 25, took to Instagram to gush over his wife on her 23rd birthday, admitting, “you turn me on in every way.”

Sharing a snap from their South Carolina wedding ceremony, Justin couldn’t help but gush over the model. The Sun reports.

He wrote: “Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better every day! The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. next season BABIES.”

The post didn’t go amiss with excitable fans, who admitted they couldn’t wait for the couple to start a family.

One wrote: “”Omg babys bieber yeaaa.”

Justin and Hailey married for a second time on September 30, 2019, in South Carolina.

They had a guest list of 150 people, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and spent around half a million on the day.

During the celebrations, they stayed in the Montage Palmetto Bluff and rented out the entire venue, which was estimated to cost £100,000.

However, the wedding wasn’t without its drama as other guests at the luxurious resort were reportedly been banned from using the pool, spa and one of the top restaurants while the wedding was going on.

They received a last-minute email, leaving many of the guests up in arms.

TMZ reported at the time: “Some of the guests are angry they’re getting such late notice.

“According to the email, guests are barred from using the spa, a pool, and a fancy restaurant for 48 hours while the Biebers enjoy unlimited access during the destination wedding.

“The heavy restrictions are in place for noon Sunday to noon Tuesday.”

Justin and Hailey have known each other since Baldwin was 22.