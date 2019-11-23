Political pundits opined that the recent defection of Ize-Iyamu from the PDP to the APC could make or mar either or both parties

By Jethro Ibileke

Like the old saying goes, the hen has come back to the roost, where it belongs. Finally, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is “back home,” to the All Progressives Congress, APC, after several years of political sojourn in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, where his political career originally began. The formal announcement of his exit from the PDP last Thursday, put to rest weeks of speculations of his latest political moves.

Ize-Iyamu is a foundation member of the PDP in the state and a staunch follower of former governor Lucky Igbinedion, who appointed him Secretary to the State Government during his eight years tenure.

At the twilight of Igbinedion’s administration, a splinter group known as the Grace Group, with the slogan “No man is God”, emerged in the party. The emergence of Grace Group allegedly stemmed from the overbearing leadership of late Chief Tony Anenih, which many could no longer tolerate. The likes Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, some members of the Igbinedion political empire were prominent members of the group. But, Ize-Iyamu could be described as the arrowhead.

The Grace Group which worked underground for members of the the opposition party, later merged with the Action Congress, AC, which later metamorphosed to Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, with Ize-Iyamu as a founding member. he said he has come back home.

An astute that he is, Ize-Iyamu is a grassroots politician with a large following, perhaps more than any other politician, across the three senatorial districts of the state. That alone makes him pull weight in whichever party he chooses to pitch tent with.

For the reason of his worth and influence, he rose to become the National Vice Chairman (South-South) in the APC, where he remained till 2014, when he went back home to the PDP with hundreds of his loyal supporters. In 2016, he secured the governorship ticket of the party.

Following his unsuccessful outing in the governorship election, the Redeemed church pastor maintained a low key in party.

Speculations of his intention to switch back to the APC, brought his name to the limelight again. At first, it was rumour, that eventually became a reality last Thursday.

Sources had it that the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, personally invited Ize-Iyamu and one other top politician to join him in his chartered flight from Benin to Abuja, where the deal of his home return was eventually sealed. It was gathered that Oshiomhole brought Ize-Iyamu back to the party, to frustrate the move by Governor Godwin Obaseki for a return ticket.

There is no gain saying that Ize-Iyamu’s move from the PDP will create a large vacuum in the party. But the move could end up being a double-edged sword that could do the damage to its either side, even to both sides.

The presence of Ize-Iyamu in APC, as good as it may seem, is capable of further worsening its crisis. Political pundits are of the opinion that he will never accept anything less than the governorship ticket, before dumping the PDP. If that is correct, it raises some pertinent questions: What fate awaits people like Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, who has been eyeing the same ticket? How will members of the Edo Peoples Movement, EPM, who have spare-headed the Oshiomhole’s Obaseki-must-go battle feel?

Given the fact that Ize-Iyamu himself admitted that there were insinuations that he defected to the APC to pitch tent with a faction of the party, and his statement that he was not going to engage in name-calling, is an indication that his home coming could create some agitation in the rank and file of the party, and may further polarise the party.

On the other hand, the PDP, which ought to have reaped benefits from the unending internal wranglings of the APC by presenting a formidable candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in the state, is also drowning in crisis. First, it began with agitation over the seemingly unending tenure of its chairman, Dan Orbih, which became subject of litigation. Also, suspension of prominent members by factions within the party has further deepened its crisis.

With the exit of Ize-Iyamu, who perhaps has most of the structure the party could rely on, who else could be presented to match whoever emerged from the APC?

Recall that another prominent member of the PDP, its former candidate for the Etsako Federal Constituency, Chief Blessing Agbomhere, has also resigned from the party with his teaming supporters.

In his letter of recommendation, Agbomhere who hails from the same local government area with the state chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, said politics was a serious business that required serious minded individuals with the commitment and passion to win, and continue to win for the people.

He said: “Politics cannot be done by those who are not interested winning and in taking power. When the spirit, commitment and zeal to win disappears, failure becomes habitual and perpetual. If we like politics, let’s do politics by winning. If we are not ready to win, let’s quit politics, so that those who are interested in winning can be supported to do politics. Politics is meant to be done and won to affect the lives of the people. And so, politics of failure does no good to those who do it and those who will be affected by such failure.

“Since the race for victory and success has no finish line, I hereby resign my membership of the People’s Democratic Party to pursue my interest in promoting good governance, youth and women empowerment and community development.”

Keen-watchers of political events in the state are of the opinion that the home-coming of Ize-Iyamu could go a long way in determining the fate of both the APC and the PDP, in the 2020 governorship election and the future of the two parties. They expressed hope that both parties will still remain intact by the time the election proper comes.