Mrs Chinwe Offor, a retired nurse, has said heavy consumption of alcohol leads to development of cancer of the liver.

“Excess intake of alcohol is not good to the human health; therefore, I urge those who take excessive alcohol to stop, to avoid developing cancer of the liver,’’ she said.

She also warned against smoking which she said causes cancer of the lung, adding that smoking does no good to smokers, except causing pains, suffering and waste of hard earned money.

She, therefore, urged Nigerians to embrace positive lifestyle, eat natural food and always visit hospital whenever they are sick.

Offor, who worked with University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

She said that it would be better and easier to prevent the disease than managing it, adding that cancer treatment could not be found in every health facility

Offor maintained that most people in Nigeria suffering from cancer were not aware of their problem on time, because they failed to go to hospital for diagnosis.

She noted that the disease called cancer could be detected both in children and adult, adding that every organ in the body was prone to cancer.