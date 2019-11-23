Governor Emeka Ihedioha has approved the appointment of Commander Ohiri Ikechukwu Chris as

Chief Executive Officer of Imo State Traffic Management Agency.

Other appointments announced by the governor are: Martin Chinagorom Opara as Director General – Imo State Orientation Agency, Chime Aliliele as Executive Chairman Imo State Pensions Commission

and Engr. Uche Bana as Chief Executive Officer – Imo State Facility Management Agency.

According to the chief press secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, the governor has also reconstituted the board of Imo State Power and Rural Electrification Agency (I-POREA), with Dr. Sam Amadi as Chairman.

Other members of the seven-man board are:Engr. Solomon Opara – Member (Owerri Zone), Engr. Uzoma Achinanya – Member (Okigwe Zone), Barr. Mrs. Ozioma Izuora – Member (Orlu Zone), Barr. Ani Eke – Member (Owerri Zone), Engr. Celestine Opurum – Member (Orlu Zone) and Francis Chisa Alaegbu – (Okigwe Zone).