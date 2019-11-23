Gov. Emeka Ihedioha

Governor Emeka Ihedioha has approved the appointment of Commander Ohiri Ikechukwu Chris as
Chief Executive Officer of Imo State Traffic Management Agency.

Other appointments announced by the governor are: Martin Chinagorom Opara as Director General – Imo State Orientation Agency, Chime Aliliele as Executive Chairman Imo State Pensions Commission
and Engr. Uche Bana as Chief Executive Officer – Imo State Facility Management Agency.

According to the chief press secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, the governor has also reconstituted the board of Imo State Power and Rural Electrification Agency (I-POREA), with Dr. Sam Amadi as Chairman.

Other members of the seven-man board are:Engr. Solomon Opara – Member (Owerri Zone), Engr. Uzoma Achinanya – Member (Okigwe Zone), Barr. Mrs. Ozioma Izuora – Member (Orlu Zone), Barr. Ani Eke – Member (Owerri Zone), Engr. Celestine Opurum – Member (Orlu Zone) and Francis Chisa Alaegbu – (Okigwe Zone).