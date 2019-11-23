Jose Mourinho on Saturday opened his account with a win in his first match as manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

The team started on a high note as they were 3 goals up at some point, only to concede two goals later to make the scoreline 2-3.

It was a vital three points away from home and Jose Mourinho had a lot to say about his team at full time.

On the importance of winning:

It was very very important. 11 months without music in the away dressing room, without a smile or happiness. They did it. I am very happy for them and with them. If someone only saw the result they’d have thought it was very difficult for us.

But it was probably closer to a 4-0 than 3-1. I think my players paid the price of a very difficult week. International break, change of manager, new guy, different training sessions.

On Dele Alli:

I think Dele was like the team, brilliant for 60-65 minutes and then he paid also the price of the tiredness so he went a little bit down.

I think it was the old Dele Alli, the Dele Alli of a couple of years ago who impressed not just for England but all. He did everything I asked him to do.

On Dele Alli’s skill for goal:

It was just in front of me. The piece of skill was amazing, but what for me is more amazing is the mental thing in relation to that.

You only do that if you are focused, committed, ultra-confident, if not you give up when you have bad feeling, sadness, you don’t do that piece of skill.

It is amazing, but it only comes when from an emotional point of view everything is positive. Fantastic, I am really happy.

On missing football management:

The most difficult moments in the 11 months were when I didn’t have a pre-season and was looking at other clubs and managers doing it.

Sometimes I was at football games and I was thinking what am I doing here, in the box or the studio. Today I was were I belong, my natural habitat.

On the dressing room:

Yesterday I felt they weren’t sure if I didn’t like the music in the dressing room and it was very low.

But the dressing room is their home during the week. The music after a game is something you have to value. To win is hard. You have to value it.

On simplifying things at Spurs:

I tried to give the players comfort and especially in this moment where a little bit of emotion around it and trying to give them comfort by asking of them things that they can give.