The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has flagged off free breast and cervical cancer screening at the Adunni Olayinka Wellness Centre, at the premises of the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti and other designated centres in the state, urging women in the state to seize the opportunity and go for screening.

According to her, early detection of the cancer cells within the body, would help in effective treatment of the disease.

She made the disclosure on Thursday during the commencement of Ekiti Breast and Cervical Cancer Screaming Awareness Week at the School of Nursing in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

She informed that the state government set up the centre and equipped it in order to cater for the health care need of the people and to arrest cancer in the state.

“We are all aware of the importance of early detection and going to the hospital for treatment. We must adhere to the doctor’s prescription and not run away from immediate treatment to come back later when it is too late.

“The Adunni Olayinka Wellness Centre was established to help in early detection and treatment of cancer. I urge us to take full advantage of the centre.

“We should not wait until the disease has ravaged the body before seeking for medical attention. Cancer is not a death sentence if it is detected and treated early. So, let us take care of our body and seek medical examination regularly”, she added.

Erelu Fayemi also urged young women to stay off bleaching cream, under the guise of skin toning, which according to her, are injurious to the body because of some cancer-causing chemicals used in producing them. Instead, she advised women to maintain good skin with olden days method of shea butter, coconut oil and black soap.

She urged women to desist from ‘mixing’ body creams in the name of fashion.

“I want to talk about the use of bleaching cream, the ones our youths use to tone their skin so that it will glitter. If we want a shining skin let us use what our mothers use in the olden days – they use Shea butter, coconut oil and black soap.” She advised.

The Ekiti first lady also stressed the importance of family planning, saying couples should endeavour to discuss with a doctor about the appropriate family planning method to use.

She also emphasized on the need to be faithful to one’s partner in order to avoid cervical cancer.

Earlier, in a lecture entitled: “The burden of Breast Cancer”, the Director of Ekiti Cancer Registry, Dr Omonise Abidemi, noted that cancer was not a new disease although it can be prevented.

Dr Omonise raised concerns that people go to the hospital too late.

He noted that one of the major causes of cervical cancer is having multiple sexual partners.

He, therefore, advised early attention, healthy diet, frequent exercise and avoidance of excessive alcohol intake.