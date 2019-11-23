The EFCC, Benin Zonal office, has secured the convictions of nine internet fraudsters before Justice Emeke Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State.

The convicts are: Uduehi Usuinor Marvelous ( a.k.a Harry Potter: Jack Potter), Akama Precious ( a.k.a Victor Uka ), George Raphael ( a.k.a David Mark ), Agofure Godstime ( a.k.a Donald Chris ), Agebiri Stanley ( a.k.a Mark Frank ), Gigi Emmanuel Ose, Fedinald Emefiele, Ojiefo Marvelous and Happy Alex.

The quintet of Akama Precious, George Raphael, Agofure Godstime, Agebiri Stanley and Uduehi Usunor were arraigned for Internet fraud and impersonating foreign nationals.

Also, Ojiefo Marvelous, Gigi Emmanuel Ose, Happy Alex were arraigned for having in their possessions documents containing false pretences. Fedinald Emefiele was arraigned for intentionally engaging in computer phishing.