Nigerian singer and songwriter Dammy Krane, comes through with a new single titled “Mood (Laye)” featuring DMW’s music artiste Mayorkun.

The duo put their affiliation to good use as they deliver something noteworthy on this new heat.

This is his first song after the singer was dragged to court on a three-count charge bordering on threat to life, defamation and conduct likely to cause breach of peace a betting company Merrybet Gold Limited on September 16, 2019.