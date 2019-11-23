President Muhammadu Buhari has poured encomiums on Nigerian farmers, as Farmers’ Day is celebrated today in Obie, Rivers State, by Nigerian Agip Oil Company.

In a goodwill message to the ceremony, the President praised farmers for leading the country to the food self-sufficiency it now enjoys, “saving us billions of dollars yearly, which would have been spent on food importation.’’

He added that such funds “are now deployed to other developmental projects, particularly infrastructure.”

President Buhari, who is also a farmer, described them as “our authentic heroes, not only for today, but for tomorrow and evermore.”