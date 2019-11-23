The Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema has refuted the charge of money laundering and bank fraud levelled against him by the US Justice Department in Atlanta, Georgia.

The US Justice Department, Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia alleges that Onyema and his chief of administration and finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha illegally moved more than $20 million through American bank accounts using false documents to procure airplanes.

Reacting to the allegations, Onyema’s counsel, A.0. Alegeh said the allegations against his client were false and unfounded.

“On behalf of Allen Onyema, we hereby state that he strongly denies and will vigorously defend himself against the allegations made against him by the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia in relation to purchase of Aircraft, Aircraft spares and Aircraft maintenance.

“None of the allegations involve any third party funds but relate to his funds utilized in the Airline business. There is no allegation that any Bank [in the United States, Nigeria or elsewhere], Company or individual suffered any financial or any loss whatsoever.

“The allegations are unfounded and strange to him. Allen Onyema has a track record built on honesty and integrity and will take all necessary steps to clear his good name and hard earned reputation. He looks forward to an opportunity to rebut these allegations in Court,” he said.

On the allegations against Mrs Ejiro Eghagha, Air Peace’s Executive Director, Alegeh said they were false.

“On behalf of Mrs Ejiro Eghagha, we hereby state that she strongly denies and will vigorously defend herself against the allegations made against her by the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia in relation to purchase of Aircraft, Aircraft spares and Aircraft maintenance for her employer.

“None of the allegations involve any third party funds but relate to funds belonging to her employer and utilized in the Airline business. There is no allegation that any Bank [in the United States, Nigeria or elsewhere], Company or individual suffered any financial or any loss whatsoever.

“The allegations are unfounded and strange to her. Mrs Ejiro Eghagha has built her reputation as a seasoned, honest and responsible person and will take all necessary steps to clear her good name and hard earned reputation. She looks forward to an opportunity to rebut these allegations in Court,” he added.

