Facts have emerged why the Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday suspended the Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government, Oloruntoba Oke.

Oke was suspended because of administrative incompetence and financial recklessness.

The Assembly also ordered the redeployment of the council manager, treasurer and engineer and directed the Vice Chairman, Mr Usman Hamzat to take over the helms of affairs at the council immediately.

The suspension came following the resolution of the House after taken the report of the five-man Ad-Hoc committee on the investigation of Ifako-Ijaye Local Government.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Rotimi Olowo, said the investigation followed the petition of concerned residents of the council.

According to him, despite getting loan and payment forthwith, the work done such as roads and construction of secretariat were not commensurate to the projects executed.

It was also disclosed that the loan of N350 million taken in 2012 during Oke’s first term in office was not appropriately expended.

The House stated that Oke failed to abide by the administrative guidelines stipulated by the State Assembly in 2011.

Deputy Majority Leader, Muyiwa Jimoh said, the error created was as a result of the bureaucracy in local government and that the chairman failed to abide by the administrative guidelines set up by the House.

He said the “the council manager, treasurer and engineers should also be affected.”

Abiodun Tobun noted: “from this report, we have observed the heads of the council were working at variance with law of the council. The council supposed to work in compliance with the State government in making dividends of democracy available to the people,” Tobun said.

According to Bisi Yusuff, “the recommendations of the committee will make some of those who feel untouchable to sit tight.”