U.S. President Donald Trump has written to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urging him to put the Southeast Asian nation back on a democratic path and seeking to improve ties with one of China’s closest regional allies.

Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for more than 34 years, has been under increasing Western pressure to improve his human rights record, with the European Union threatening the withdrawal of important trade benefits.

The relationship with the United States has been particularly dire after Cambodian accusations of U.S. plotting against Hun Sen.

“It is important for the future of our bilateral relationship that you put Cambodia back on the path of democratic governance,” Trump wrote in the letter dated Nov. 1 and seen by Reuters on Friday.