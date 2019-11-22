President Donald Trump on Friday claimed credit for China’s restraint in dealing with Hong Kong protesters, saying without him, the city “would have been obliterated”.

Trump said he used the situation in the city as leverage in trade negotiations with China.

He made the claim in an interview with “Fox & Friends”.

He said he supports the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong who have clashed with law enforcement over the last several months, but made clear that the demonstrations are part of ongoing trade talks with Beijing.

“That’s a complicating factor,” Trump said of the protests “And if it weren’t for me, Hong Kong would have been obliterated in 14 minutes. [Chinese President Xi Jinping] has got a million soldiers standing outside of Hong Kong that aren’t going in only because I ask him please don’t do that, you’d be making a big mistake. It’s going to have a tremendous negative impact on the trade deal.”

The House on Wednesday voted nearly unanimously to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, one day after the Senate approved the bill by unanimous consent. Both chambers passed the legislation with a veto-proof majority.

Asked about the legislation on Friday, Trump indicated he’s supportive of the protesters but hoped to balance it with his talks with Xi.

“We have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi,” Trump said. “He’s a friend of mine. He’s an incredible guy. We have to stand, but I’d like to see them work it out.”

“But I stand with Hong Kong, I stand with freedom… but we also are in the process of making the largest trade deal in history,” he added. “And if we could do that it would be great.”

The legislation passed this week by Congress would impose sanctions on individuals who commit human rights violations in Hong Kong and block them from entering the United States. It would also require the State Department to provide an annual report to lawmakers on whether Hong Kong remains “sufficiently autonomous” from China.–thehill.com via Msn