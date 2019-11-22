Lagos State Government on Friday appealed to motorists and residents of the state to exercise patient as it is on top of the traffic snarl in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho spoke while flagging off the 2019 “Don’t Drink and Drive” awareness campaign of the Lagos Traffic Radio in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

He said government was aware of the massive gridlock across the state and that it had struck a partnership with the police to deploy 1,000 policemen to help manage traffic on the road.

Omotosho said the problem was more persistent at the Agege Motor Road where construction work was ongoing, saying that government had directed the contractor to put measures in place to alleviate the plight of Lagosians all through the period of the construction.

On the ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign, the commissioner said the need for government agencies to be at the forefront of the drive to entrench a safe driving culture at all times on roads could not be overemphasized, as it made a lot of economic and social sense to do so, stressing that apart from saving lives, it also ensured that the resources of government were deployed rightly.

“Also, saving lives that could have been lost to alcohol-induced road crashes is a top priority for this government. As a result, initiatives, such as this, aimed at reducing road crashes on account of alcohol-impaired driving are commendable and must be supported by all and sundry.

“As part of efforts to stem the tide of this menace, among other maladies on our roads, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, upon assumption of office, issued an Executive Order on traffic management, declaring zero tolerance for violation of traffic rules and bad roads. I am happy to say that the enforcement of traffic rules has been stepped up. Offenders are being arrested and brought before the law. This action will continue until all our motorists embrace the culture of patience, tolerance and obedience that is needed to keep our roads accident free,” he stated.

He added that the Sanwo-Olu administration was committed to providing a better life for all Lagosians and building a “Greater Lagos” for posterity through its developmental T-H-E-M-E-S agenda, which centred around empowering our citizens in all ramifications.

Omotosho said the road show was apt and complementary to the efforts of government in transportation and traffic management, especially at this period of the year.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Seyi Whenu said the road show was needed at this ’ember’ month period to sensitise the people to be careful on the road, especially now that “we are confronted with traffic gridlock on the road.

“Traffic radio is doing a good work, everyone should be glued to the station. Lagos State Government is doing everything possible to tackle the traffic, 1,000 policemen have been deployed to help. Please, be patient, in the next one week, traffic will abate. Don’t drink and drive,” he said

General Manager, Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM, Tayo Akanle said the whole essence of the campaign was to create the necessary awareness to sensitize motorists on the danger of drunk driving which might affect their vision and sense of judgment while driving and might lead to death.

“We believe that continuous awareness is needed all year round by all stakeholders and not only towards the end of each year as vehicular movements occur every day. Each year, we continue to raise the bar of the awareness and sensitization campaign through using our strong platforms both online and off line, including placement of ‘Don’t Drink & Drive’ banners on bill boards at strategic locations,” he said.

According to Akanle, this year, aside the use of traditional bill boards, the station had also made use of the Digital Bill Board for greater awareness, especially at night to further drive home this message, saying that it was the belief that these and other measures such as television/radio appearances, jingles and advocacy, would engender the needed consciousness in the minds of motorists while driving or about to drive.

He added that the campaign was the station’s little contribution to the overall commitment of the present administration under Sanwo-Olu to ensure safety of lives and property, as it believed that this would reflect in the transportation and traffic management component of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda for a greater Lagos.