Taylor Swift is set to perform songs from her back catalog during her AMA’s performance, according to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag.

TMZ reports the website is offering proposition bets for Taylor’s gig at Sunday’s awards ceremony, with bookies tipping her to sing the songs owned by her former record label, Big Machine.

They are also banking on the I Knew You Were Trouble hitmaker taking home Artist of the Year over Ariana Grande, who is a protegee of Taylor’s nemesis, Scooter Braun.

Currently the odds of Taylor,29, singing hits such as Shake It Off is 1-5, meaning fans will have to wager $500 to win $100. The odds of Taylor not performing Big Machine-owned songs are 3-1, with a $100 bet paying $300.

It was claimed Taylor will go in on Scooter, 38, and Big Machine when she picks up Artist of the Decade, with the odds of her saying ‘Big Machine’ during the show set at 3-2.

MailOnline has contacted Taylor’s representatives for comment.

This comes as Scooter revealed he had received death threats since Taylor claimed he won’t let her perform her back catalog at the awards, which he denies.

Posting to Instagram on Friday and tagging Taylor in a length statement, he also shared a screengrab of one of the threats.

He wrote: ‘It is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some indifferent way .

‘This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However, I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats.’

‘I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone’s safety.’

We are living in a time of pointless violence and as a husband and father I am concerned.’

‘I would like to find a resolution … I’m open to ALL possibilities. My attempts and calls to have an open discussion with you over the last six months have all been rejected.

‘While some on your team and many of our mutual friends have tried to get you to the table, all have had no luck. It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict.’

‘He also reiterated that he has no problem with Taylor performing her back catalog at the AMA’s.’

This comes as it was claimed that the singer is planning on ‘playing dirty with elegance’ with her words during her acceptance speech amid her furious feud with Scooter after he bought the rights to her first six albums from Big Machine owner Scott Borchetta, 57.

But TMZ reports that she won’t quite get to see Scooter’s awkward reaction filmed from the crowd because he will not be attending.

Sources told the site: ‘Scooter’s not scared of what Taylor might do … fact is, he never planned on showing up for the show.

‘He’ll be in Tampa, Florida supporting one of his artists who’s performing there… Ariana Grande.’

Scooter has apparently been getting death threats from Taylor fans over the whole debacle over claims that Braun won’t let her perform her back catalog at the awards, a claim he denies.

In an awkward twist, Ariana and Taylor are both nominated for Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock at the event.

Page Six first reported that Taylor is planning on making a powerful message at the awards.

On Sunday, she went public with allegations the music execs had been blocking her from performing her hits unless she stays silent about them, and the next day, Swift’s original label, Big Machine Label Group, said in a statement she could perform.

Swift spoke out about Braun in June after he announced he’d bought the rights to her first six albums from Big Machine owner Borchetta.

Selena Gomez, who formerly dated Braun’s client Justin Bieber, is one artist whose name has been mentioned as part of a group who would ‘join her on stage as part of a fierce show of female artistic strength and empowerment,’ as well as ‘her message on the red carpet’ of the show in Los Angeles.

The Shake It Off singer is slated to be honored with the Artist of the Decade honors at the show.

‘When accepting her award, Taylor will likely make a statement about artists being able to own their masters, the music they created, and how she feels she has been treated by Scooter and Scott,’ the source told the outlet.

Braun and Borchetta have denied Swift’s accusations, which also included a claim they blocked licensing of her work for an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Big Machine Monday said they had come to an accord with AMA production company Dick Clark Productions to ‘a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post-show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms.

They added that ‘recording artists do not need label approval’ for live performances.

Dick Clark Productions then denied having worked out any deal with Borchetta’s company.

‘At no time did Dick Clark Productions agree to, create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 American Music Awards,’ a DCP spokesperson said in a statement, according to the outlet. ‘Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift’s management team. We have no further comment.’