Own It, the much anticipated collabo among Stormzy, Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran is now out.

It was released early today and is available on various music streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, itune Store and Deezer.

Burna Boy retweeted a teaser of the new singles on Friday, with hints that the video will also be published on Saturday, 23 November:

OWN IT ft. ED SHEERAN & BURNA BOY – OUT NOW!!!!!! VIDEO OUT TOMORROW @ 10am!!!! 💃🏿🇬🇧🇬🇭🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/arud3eVJ5F — #MERKY (@stormzy) November 22, 2019

We share the lyrics:

“Own It”

(feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)

Own it, girl, you just own it

‘Cause your body’s on fire

Show me how to control it

And go hit your spliff and get higher

Girl, I love how you roll it

I put my hand there, hold it

I’ma be right by ya

I’ma be right by ya

I’ma be right by ya

I’ma be right by ya

Lighters up, lighters up

One time, lighters up

Pulled up in the party

When you saw me I was lighting up my J

So go ahead and brighten up my day

Lighters in the air when you’re lighting up the rave

And it’s feeling like I met you here before

Girl, I felt your presence when they let you through the door

Never had a bruddah give you everything and more

So I take a little piece and the rest of it is yours

Mi amor, I

You don’t hear when I know they tell you

But, girl, you tease and ah play

I know no words, the youth they do me

Because they scatter my brain

Thug loving when I put you in your place

I can tell you love it just by looking in your face

It’s the way that you wind up your waist

I’m so in awe, girl, you never have to worry ’bout nothing

You know it’s yours, you know you

Own it, girl, you just own it

‘Cause your body’s on fire

Show me how to control it

And go hit your spliff and get higher

Girl, I love how you roll it

I put my hand there, hold it

I’ma be right by ya

I’ma be right by ya

I’ma be right by ya

I’ma be right by ya

Lights down for the one I love

Right now, we never looked better

Forget our friends, girl, I love it when we chill together

And ain’t nobody gonna feel how we feel together

She wanna kiss, I, I want another one

You got a sick vibe, I wanted more than one

Up to now, nobody knew where I was coming from

But we got the same mind

So I don’t wanna waste time, bring it to me

My, my, that’s what I need

That’s right, kissing your cheek

One time

I used to love being alone but now I can’t stand it

Reaching out my palm for you to put your hand in

Girl, you are the one and I don’t understand it

How you lighting up the room with your glow?

‘Cause girl, you just own it, girl, you just own it

‘Cause your body’s on fire

Show me how to control it

And go hit your spliff and get higher

Girl, I love how you roll it

I put my hand there, hold it

I’ma be right by ya

I’ma be right by ya

I’ma be right by ya

I’ma be right by ya