Own It, the much anticipated collabo among Stormzy, Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran is now out.
It was released early today and is available on various music streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, itune Store and Deezer.
Burna Boy retweeted a teaser of the new singles on Friday, with hints that the video will also be published on Saturday, 23 November:
OWN IT ft. ED SHEERAN & BURNA BOY – OUT NOW!!!!!! VIDEO OUT TOMORROW @ 10am!!!! 💃🏿🇬🇧🇬🇭🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/arud3eVJ5F
— #MERKY (@stormzy) November 22, 2019
We share the lyrics:
“Own It”
(feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
Own it, girl, you just own it
‘Cause your body’s on fire
Show me how to control it
And go hit your spliff and get higher
Girl, I love how you roll it
I put my hand there, hold it
I’ma be right by ya
I’ma be right by ya
I’ma be right by ya
I’ma be right by ya
Lighters up, lighters up
One time, lighters up
Pulled up in the party
When you saw me I was lighting up my J
So go ahead and brighten up my day
Lighters in the air when you’re lighting up the rave
And it’s feeling like I met you here before
Girl, I felt your presence when they let you through the door
Never had a bruddah give you everything and more
So I take a little piece and the rest of it is yours
Mi amor, I
You don’t hear when I know they tell you
But, girl, you tease and ah play
I know no words, the youth they do me
Because they scatter my brain
Thug loving when I put you in your place
I can tell you love it just by looking in your face
It’s the way that you wind up your waist
I’m so in awe, girl, you never have to worry ’bout nothing
You know it’s yours, you know you
Own it, girl, you just own it
‘Cause your body’s on fire
Show me how to control it
And go hit your spliff and get higher
Girl, I love how you roll it
I put my hand there, hold it
I’ma be right by ya
I’ma be right by ya
I’ma be right by ya
I’ma be right by ya
Lights down for the one I love
Right now, we never looked better
Forget our friends, girl, I love it when we chill together
And ain’t nobody gonna feel how we feel together
She wanna kiss, I, I want another one
You got a sick vibe, I wanted more than one
Up to now, nobody knew where I was coming from
But we got the same mind
So I don’t wanna waste time, bring it to me
My, my, that’s what I need
That’s right, kissing your cheek
One time
I used to love being alone but now I can’t stand it
Reaching out my palm for you to put your hand in
Girl, you are the one and I don’t understand it
How you lighting up the room with your glow?
‘Cause girl, you just own it, girl, you just own it
‘Cause your body’s on fire
Show me how to control it
And go hit your spliff and get higher
Girl, I love how you roll it
I put my hand there, hold it
I’ma be right by ya
I’ma be right by ya
I’ma be right by ya
I’ma be right by ya
