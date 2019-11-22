Over 3,000 secondary school students gathered at the House of Chiefs Auditorium, Oyo State House of Assembly for the 21st Century Leadership Summit for Secondary Schools Prefects, with the theme: “Re-engineering a new Nigeria” recently.

The programme was organised by Productivity Boosters Services. It held on 9 November, 2019.

One of the key speakers, David Adegboyega, a Sound Character Coach emphasized that diamond were not picked on the ground but were earnestly sought after.

He stressed that building character trait required studying about it and learning from those who had such characters.

Business Manager, First Bank Nigeria limited, Babatunde Afonrinwo expressed passion about impacting lives, especially on young people.

Speaking at the event, Executive Team Leader, Productivity Boosters Services, Dr. Fortune Afatakpa said the programme was in line with its mandate that “it is better to prepare a child than to repair an adult.”

He said the leadership conference was one of the initiatives by Productivity Boosters Services, and that the conference focused on providing a platform for youths leadership development.

“Our goal is to inspire the transformational mentality and equip the prefects and class captains with contemporary leadership skills. We are passionate about helping teenagers to develop social and life skills which are crucial elements for the re-engineering of a new Nigeria.

“We are are very conscious of the fact that 85 percent of man’s success in life is predicated on his social skills. Through this programme, we hope to build a better future for Nigeria,” he said.

Afatakpa stated that since 2013, Productivity Boosters had been organising leadership conferences across Ibadan, aimed at impacting on youths.

Some of the students said they learnt a lot, such as how to rebuild Nigeria and proper usage of the social media, as well as how to become good citizens.

A music interlude was performed by Enoch Alabi.

