The founder of Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola revealed why he turned down ministerial appointments while speaking at the dinner organised in celebration of conferment of an honorary doctor of letters on him by the University of Ibadan (UI).

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria who admitted that Nigeria is a difficult country, added that accepting the ministerial appointments could have created enmity between him and civil servants. According to him, he can’t work with the present crop of workers in the civil service as he considers them to be the problem of the country.

Babalola said “Well, I turned ministerial appointments down for two reasons. One, I cannot work with the present type of civil servants in this country. The civil servants are the problems in this country. None of them can work the way I work.

“I will create instant enmity if I accepted to be a minister. The second reason is that my clients are so many. They protested and felt I would be disappointing them if I accepted to be a minister” he added.