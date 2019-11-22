L-R: Ms Susan Kintanar of the United States’ Export-Import Bank; Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State; Chief Economic Adviser to the Delta State Governor, Mr Kingsley Emu; and the Special Adviser on SME Development and Investment to the Governor of Enugu State, Mr Arinze Chilo-Offiah, during a panel discussion, at the USA-Nigeria Business and Investment Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday Photo/Harrison Arubu /NAN
A business summit between Nigeria and US representatives began in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday. Attending are representatives of several states from Nigeria, including Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe, along with officials of US Expot-Import Bank and businessmen.
Details later.
Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State (left) with the Special Adviser on SME Development and Investment to the Governor of Enugu State, Mr Arinze Chilo-Offiah (middle) and the hief Economic Adviser to the Delta State Governor, Mr Kingsley Emu
A cross-section of participants at the USA-Nigeria Business and Investment Summit in Atlanta, Georgia
Consul General of Ireland in Atlanta, Mr Shane Stephens, with his Nigerian counterpart, Mrs Aishatu Musa, and the Deputy Head of Mission, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, Amb. Hassan Hassan
L-R: Executive Director, Bamanga M. Tukur Foundation; Dr Mohammed Nasidi; Special Adviser to Gombe State Governor on Budget Planning and Development Partner Coordination, Dr Ishaku Mohammed; Consul General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Mrs Aishatu Musa; Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State; First Lady of Kwara and Director, Economic Consular and Legal Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq, and the Deputy Head of Mission, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, Amb. Hassan Hassan, at the USA-Nigeria Business and Investment Summit in Atlanta, Georgia
L-R: Consul-General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Mrs Aishatu Musa; First Lady of Kwara and Director, Economic Consular and Legal Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq; Vice President of TCJ AeroTech, Mrs Marie Johnson, and the Chief Executive Officer of TCJ AeroTech, Mr Terrance Johnson, pose for a photo with a drone produced by TCJ and showcased at the USA-Nigeria Business and Investment Summit in Atlanta, Georgia
First Lady of Kwara and Director, Economic Consular and Legal Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq; Consul-General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Mrs Aishatu Musa; Deputy Head of Mission, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, Amb. Hassan Hassan, and Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State, at the USA-Nigeria Business and Investment Summit
L-R, Executive Director, Bamanga M. Tukur Foundation; Dr Mohammed Nasidi; Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State and the Consul General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Mrs Aishatu Musa.
