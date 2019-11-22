The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has formally presented the Y2019 Hajj report to the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The report was received by the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, Pharm. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf on behalf of the Governor from the Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee for Y2019 Hajj operation, Alh. Jebe Ahmad Abdullahi, in the conference room of the ministry, recently.

After the presentation, the Commissioner on behalf of the State Government thanked God and appreciated the members for ensuring a hitch-free hajj exercise. She stressed that the commitment shown by the committee was responsible for the successes recorded during the operation.

Pharm. Akinbile-Yussuf who promised to personally read the report and forward same to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, assured the members that she would encourage the Governor to issue a letter of commendation to them in recognition of their selfless service to the state.

While promising to take advantage of the committee’s advices and recommendations with a view to improving future operations, the Commissioner urged them not to hesitate to render their selfless service to the state whenever they are called upon.

Earlier in his address, the Committee Chairman, Alh. Jebe said that the committee which was inaugurated by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat fews days before the commencement of airlifting exercise, immediately set up sub-committees in order to make the exercise seamless.

He gave the list of the sub-committees and their heads to include, Alh. Hakeem Shittu (Finance); Hon. Jubreel AbdulKareem (Transport); Hon. Hakeem Bamgbola (Accommodation) and Imam Shakirudeen Gafar(Mina/Arafat/Madina).

Others are Imam Hakeem Lawal (Dawah); Hadja Muinat Ajose and Muhibat Rufai (Welfare); Alh. Abubakar Olamilekan (Luggage); Alh. Bashiru Adekoya (Publicity) and Alh. Tajudeen Alabi (Adviser).

Alh. Jebe who is presently the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, stressed that every member of the committee including the Board Secretary and members of staff worked assiduously towards ensuring that the state’s pilgrims received the best of treatment through out their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He also said that the members after returning from Saudi Arabia, made it a point of duty to visit families of the two deceased pilgrims in their respective homes to commiserate with them on the demise of their loved ones and delivered their luggage and other personal belongings.

He expressed the committee’s appreciation to the Governor and his deputy for giving them the opportunity to serve the state in that capacity, saying they would always be readily available to serve the state in the future.

Government functionaries at the presentation includes the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Adebunmi Adekanye, Director, Home Affairs, Mrs. Olubunmi Fatimikun and others.