Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard confirmed that he congratulated Jose Mourinho after he was appointed as the new coach of Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Lampard, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea, said the former Manchester United manager will now stay away from his punditry job at Sky Sports for a while. He, however, believes Mourinho can lead Spurs to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Mourinho replaced Pochettino as Tottenham manager on Wednesday after the Argentine was dismissed by the club on Tuesday night following Spurs’ poor form this season.

“I think history and the results speak for themselves. Mourinho has done that consistently. It’s what we measure him and us as managers,” Lampard said on Friday at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

“It keeps him off Sky Sports for a while! He has got a good team. They were a lot of people’s favourites to be in the race. Pochettino did a great job. They have the structure there and will be a threat”.

“They are in the top four race. When you look at the quality. The strength that they have, Kane and players like that.

“We had a couple of messages to congratulate him on his new role” he added.