The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has warned motorists against overloading, dangerous driving and violation of speed limit to reduce road accidents this yuletide.

Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, the FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, gave this warning in Enugu on Friday.

Kalu explained that the three traffic violations were the major causes of road traffic crashes in the country.

He called on motorists to avoid overloading, dangerous driving as well as phoning or sending text messages on phones while driving.

“Motorists should also avoid the use of worn-out and expired tyres as the yuletide is drawing closer,” he said.

He stressed that overloading of vehicles could make the drivers lose control while driving, especially when on high speed.

According to him, overloading may wear and tear a vehicle; thus, making it look old, and indeed very old.

He also advised transport companies to guard against overloading at this yuletide, as FRSC would penalise any defaulter caught.

The sector commander added that overloading of passengers and goods might often attract a fine and stressed the need for drivers to avoid the offence.