Kenneth Minimah, President of Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), has urged private companies to support the three tiers of government in promoting and sponsoring of boxing competitions and boxing tournaments in Nigeria.

Minimah made the plea on Friday at a news conference to herald the Season One Seminar of the Nigeria Series Boxing (NBS) at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

According to him, it’s being difficult engaging corporate firms in the sponsorship of sports like boxing.

“Some says it is a hazardous and violent sport and that they would rather put their money into sports that are entertaining and non-violent.

“Boxing is beautiful, every other sport has its own hazards too, not just boxing; but with these experiences when we come on board, I am sure corporate firms will want to engage in it.

“All our sponsors are inclined toward the one sports, everybody wants to sponsor that sports.

“Little attention is given to boxing; in the past, the great boxers were employed, now these boxers are not gainfully employed,” he said.