Davido’s 17 track album tagged ”A Good Time” has dropped today, November 22nd, 2019 as promised by the singer.

Fans are on social media, giving their various opinion on the project which features artistes like Naira Marley, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Poopcan, Summer Walker, Dremo, Chris Brown, A Boogie with Da Hoodie amongst others.

Take a look.

When I look into your eyes all I see is your waist? hahahhahahahahahahahaga. Davido don’t kill me abeg. I actually like this song. I mean summer walker 😍 — AJ (@Aj_Agaba) November 22, 2019

Problem with Davido's album is that once you listen to the intro, you'd get stuck on it cos It's very difficult to move to the next song. — Tolani mos. (@dopemosco1) November 22, 2019

sooooooo the Davido and Summer Walker song wasn’t bad, I’m pleasantly surprised. I actually love it!!! — oluwatise (@maintishe) November 22, 2019

Davido’s ‘Get to you’ is 🔥🔥🔥…I had to double check to be sure Tu Face wasn’t featured! — Chef_Rih (@spicykof) November 22, 2019

Wait how did Davido record that Get to you track ,that song is easily one of the best songs you will hear in years am shocked. #AGoodTime — I Smile Like JACKIE CHAN 😄 (@A_Nimiyoe) November 22, 2019

This Davido’s new album is unusual and unexpected, more intimate than superficial. Mandem sound like a prime R.Kelly on “Get to You”. Too many jams #AGoodTime 💥🔥🔥 — Accra By Night✨ (@FiddyXL) November 22, 2019

davido and summer walker track is better than i expected — sagiterrorist (@teniszn) November 22, 2019

#AGoodTime Apart from previously released songs my favs are

1. D&G

2 Animashaun ft Yonda🔥🔥🔥

3 Disturbance ft Peruzzi🏆🏆

4 Get to you ❤️❤️

5 Sweet in the middle💯💯@iam_Davido Just come and wear the crown!! King David👑👑👑 — Bobo (@therealvedo) November 22, 2019

Davido really released a gem of an album especially GET TO YOU❤️❤️❤️.#AGoodTime. — Mark.A 🦅 (@Mark_kvngs) November 22, 2019