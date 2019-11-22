Nigerian Afro-pop singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has released his much-anticipated second studio album ‘A GOOD TIME’ on Friday, November 22.

‘A Good Time’ featured seventeen tracks, with ten of the songs being solo works of Davido, while the other seven were collaborative efforts with a rich selection of local and international talents.

The collaborations featured Popcaan, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Naira Marley, WurlD, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Gunna, Dremo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yonda. While prominent music producers on the album include Shizzi, Kiddominant, Speroach Beatz, Tekno, etc.

The album is available on multiple music streaming platforms worldwide and currently receiving incredible reception from music lovers that have had their good time in it. Stream here

However, fans have continued to shower accolades on Davido for making the album worth the wait, with hilarious reactions on the track with controversial rapper Naira Marley.

Check some reactions below;

Wait how did Davido record that Get to you track ,that song is easily one of the best songs you will hear in years am shocked. #AGoodTime — I Smile Like JACKIE CHAN 😄 (@A_Nimiyoe) November 22, 2019

If these three were locked together in a room: Davido Teni and Burna. Who do you think will come out with a hit song?!#AGoodTime Me:Davido — That weird guy😒 (@olaprinz) November 22, 2019

No one can tell me otherwise, davido and ASA was holding koboko when Naira marley was recording his verse on "sweet in the middle".. UK aggcent jumped out — ASPIRE TO PERSPIRE Ph.D 😌 (@barliqees) November 22, 2019

Davido change Naira Marley to pounds Marley

He went back to UK and brought his other half Nigga went from "ati lo ati de" Then I heard

Sweet in the middle

Can you do a split in the middle

I just wanna chuck you like needle @officialnairam1 💖

Marlian🏷📣 4 life#AGoodTime pic.twitter.com/ETt6yDYsvI — 🅱REYLO🔞❎ (@iambreylo) November 22, 2019

Since Davido publicly gave Chioma the assurance of his love, his life has gone from better to best.

You can't make these things up, this is what you get when you have an igbo girl in your life.#AGoodTime — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) November 22, 2019

In one week •Davido dropped an album

•Wizkid shut down Dubai

•Mayorkun sold out the indigo 02

•Sean Paul ft Tiwa and DJ Spinall

•Burna boy got Grammy nomination and put Ed sheeran and stormzy on the world map. What a #AGoodTime to be Nigerian. — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) November 22, 2019

Just listening to my brothers album! OBO fire 🔥 #Agoodtime jump in there and it’s all beautiful fucking music @iam_Davido 🔥✅🔥✅🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #worldshit what’s your fav track? — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) November 22, 2019

No be Naira Marley dey Davido #AGoodTime Album, that’s Sir Afeez Fashola mate innit — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) November 22, 2019

Naira marley: MARLIANS COME FORWARD!! Marlians:*rushes to the front* Naira marley: no Mannaz, no belt gang Marlians: yes sir Davido: I like your vibe, I'd like to feature you. Naira marley: of course mate, I'll show you how we do it in England lad — 👀 OF THE GODS in 🇳🇬™ (@iam_lordvintage) November 22, 2019

Sorry, is this the same Naira Marley? This guy really has many shades of himself. — Nnamdi (@FirstNnamdi) November 22, 2019

@iam_Davido #AGoodTime album is fire actually, all the featured artist did justice to it, Dremo did us proud on “big picture” 🔥 Yonda on Animashaun, then Naira Marley and Wurld on “Sweet in the middle” it’s #AGoodTime indeed 🙌🏿 — MO Fathiu🤴 (@mo_eftee) November 22, 2019

I have listened to Davido's new album #AGoodTime without skipping any track but the track that still surprises me is "Sweet in the middle"😩 Why was Naira Marley sounding like a righteous Lil Wayne on that track?🤣😭 — Peace Of Mind (@wealthy_yute) November 22, 2019

His parents named him Azeez Fashola

Then, Nigeria named him Naira Marley

StarBoy's fest made him Dollars Marley

Davido just made him Pounds Marley This Marley is just appreciating the more

like a foreigner currency over Naira#AGoodTime — A D E B A Y O (@heisadebayo) November 22, 2019

Naira marley: MARLIANS COME FORWARD!! Marlians:*rushes to the front* Naira marley: no Mannaz, no belt gang Marlians: yes sir Davido: I like your vibe, I'd like to feature you. Naira marley: of course mate, I'll show you how we do it in England lad — 👀 OF THE GODS in 🇳🇬™ (@iam_lordvintage) November 22, 2019

Every single person who has worked with Davido and I've been privileged to speak with said David is not only talented, but his work ethics is out of this world! He put in his very best all the time. So whatever goodness he is enjoying is no fluke. He legit worked for it. — B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) November 22, 2019

Naira Marley verse in Davido’s track in the middle is this really naira Marley or Naira Wayne 😅😅😅 @officialnairam1 I love you bro #Marlians pic.twitter.com/qUNaXSzwAF — Abiola (@Abiola_brain19) November 22, 2019

Davido’s INTRO is an emotional track, it describes the everyday experience on social media & outside it. The hate, hypocrisy and rumors, all because they don’t know your secret.

God is Davido’s Secret and that’s why he has made #AGoodTime a success.

No man can bring David down❤️ — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) November 22, 2019

This Davido’s new album is unusual and unexpected, more intimate than superficial. Mandem sound like a prime R.Kelly on “Get to You”. Too many jams #AGoodTime 💥🔥🔥 — Accra By Night✨ (@FiddyXL) November 22, 2019

So I listened to 1milli, thought it was going to be my favourite till I got to D & G and I was like ok now it's this one, then I listened to get to you😭😭. I'm at sweet in the middle now😭😭😭💓💓#Agoodtimealbum is madd 🔥 🔥 @iam_Davido — YourFavArtist (@artsbynonso) November 22, 2019