A Good Time: The Album Cover Art

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has released his much-anticipated second studio album ‘A GOOD TIME’ on Friday, November 22.

‘A Good Time’ featured seventeen tracks, with ten of the songs being solo works of Davido, while the other seven were collaborative efforts with a rich selection of local and international talents.

The collaborations featured Popcaan, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Naira Marley, WurlD, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Gunna, Dremo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yonda. While prominent music producers on the album include Shizzi, Kiddominant, Speroach Beatz, Tekno, etc.

The album is available on multiple music streaming platforms worldwide and currently receiving incredible reception from music lovers that have had their good time in it. Stream here

However, fans have continued to shower accolades on Davido for making the album worth the wait, with hilarious reactions on the track with controversial rapper Naira Marley.

Check some reactions below;