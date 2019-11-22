Prominent Lagos monarch, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi played host to dignitaries from all over the country, as he held a remembrance prayer in honour of his late father and predecessor, Oba Yekini Adeniyi Elegushi, who passed away on 18th of November 2009.

At the well attended ceremony were monarchs from various parts of the country, notable among whom were the Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi, Olota of Otta, Oba (Prof) Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, Ojomu of Ajiranland, Oba Adisa Akinloye, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi, Apolus Chu Eleme from Rivers State, Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Lagos White Cap Chiefs, representing the Oba of Lagos, Industrialist and Elder statesman, Alhaji Razak Okoya, former Deputy Governor, Mr Femi Pedro, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, former commissioner, Aremo Adesegun Oniru, newly appointed Police Commissioner for Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, APC Woman Leader, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas and a host of others.

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheik Muheeden Bello, who was the guest speaker of the day, admonished everyone to ensure equity and fairness, reminding the gathering that everyone, regardless of class or status will give an account of their stewardship before the Almighty.

Shiekh Bello eulogised the late Oba Yekini Elegushi for his role in bringing peace and development to Eti-Osa, which he noted has been acknowledged by everyone who knew and met him.

The Chief Host and Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III) spoke glowingly of his father, stating that he was the architect of the development of Eti-Osa and provided the template he if following.

“Ten years ago, my father breathed the last: I was with him when this happened and it is still fresh in my memory. He was a great man, a committed leader, who championed the development of a mere waterfront settlement to what is today, the hallmark of real estate development.

“His shoes are too big to fill, we will keep trying our best and I hope that with our plans in different areas, we will be able to improve on what we met on ground. I will continue to support and help our people and take Ikate-Elegushi to even greater heights,” Oba Elegushi pledged.