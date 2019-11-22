Seven suspected internet fraudsters are currently cooling off in the detention facility of the Uyo Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

They were arrested in the early hours of Thursday, 21st and Friday 22nd, November 2019, at two separate locations in Calabar, Cross River state.

The suspects are: Emmanuel Omengala, 23, indegene of Otukpo in Benue State who said he trades on Bitcoin; Jude Segun, 24, 400 level Marketing student of the University of Calabar from Eseodo Area of Ondo State; Paul Omengala, 25, student of Cross River State University Of Technology (CRUTECH), also an indegene of Otukpo in Benue State; Ogah Ugbabe, 21, student of Benue State University, also from Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State and Valentine Obonga, 24, student of Benue state University, also from Otukpo, Benue State.

Two other suspects who are siblings are: Promise Ben Nkanga, 28, from Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and Stephen Ben Nkanga, 22, Accounting student of the University of Calabar in Cross River State.