In their latest crackdown on Nigeria’s Internet fraudsters, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Office arrested seven suspects at two locations in Calabar, Cross River State, capital.

They were arrested on Friday 22 November.

Five of the suspected cyber criminals were arrested in Block-L, Mixed-Use Layout, Parliamentary Extension, Ikot Ansa, Calabar Municipality.

They are: Emmanuel Omengala, 23 and an indegene of Otukpo, Benue State, Jude Segun, 24, from Eseodo, Ondo State and a 400 Level marketing student of the University of Calabar, Paul Omengala, 25 from Otukpo, Benue State and a student of Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH).

Also arrested are Ogah Ugbabe, 21 from Otukpo and a student of Benue State University and Valentine Obonga, 24, also from Otukpo and a student of Benue State University.

The remaining two, arrested in Ekorinim Phase ll are siblings. They are: Promise Ben-Nkanga, 28 and unemployed from Mkpat Enin, Akwa Ibom State and Stephen Ben-Nkanga, his brother, 22, and an accounting student of the University of Calabar, Cross River State.

Some of the items recovered from them are: one Toyota Camry, one Apple Macbook, Airtel 4G wifi router, one iPhone X, one iPhone X Max, one iPhone smart watch, one Infinix Hot 5, WAEC scratch card, one iPhone 8 Max, two iPhone 7 Plus, one international passport, one HP Elitebook (laptop), one Apple Macbook Pro (laptop).

Others are: one Nokia phone, one UBA cheque booklet, three ATM cards of Fidelity Bank, Diamond Bank and First Bank, one South African visa application form/Consulate General Notice of Decision, First Bank withdrawal booklet and five GSM SIM cards of MTN, 9mobile and Glo.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.