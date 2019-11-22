The Zone B of Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit Kaduna, on Thursday said it seized smuggled goods valued at over N43 million within one week in the zone.

The Comptroller of the command, Mustafa Sarkin-Kebbi said among the items seized was a truck intercepted along Kebbi-Kalgo road carrying foreign parboiled rice concealed with footwears in one hundred kilogram bags.

Sarkin-Kebbi, who made the disclosure at a press briefing in Kaduna, also said 25 vehicles were intercepted within the period, as well as 703 bags of smuggled foreign rice, 500 Jerry can of vegetable oil and 245 cartons of spaghetti.

Other where nine bails of second hand clothes, 40 Jerry Can of Kerosine and a truck of 30,000 PMS being discharged into Jerry Can across the boarders in Kebbi.

According to him, in spite of the Customs anti smuggling patrols across the zone and closing of Nigeria’s borders, smugglers are yet to desist from their illegal acts.

He assured that the Nigerian Custom Service especially the FOU zone B would not relax in its efforts to fight the smugglers to a standstill, to protect the nation’s economy.

“The policies of the Federal Government of self sufficiency in rice production must be sustained, and we can only sustain that if we stop these smugglers,” Sarkin-Kebbi said.