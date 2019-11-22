Columbian winger, Juan Cuadrado has penned in a contract extension with Italian football powerhouse Juventus until 2022.

“Cuadrado and Juventus together until 2022!”

“His style of play is a joy to watch, and fans will have a reason to flash as bright as he has when they hear the news that he has extended his stay at Juventus until 2022,” the club said in an official statement.

The 31-year-old Colombian international who arrived at Juventus from English club Chelsea in August 2015 also confirmed the development.

“I am very happy with what I have done at Juventus,” Cuadrado said.

Cuadrado had scored 15 goals and had 30 assists in 151 appearances for the club.

He won the English Premier League with Chelsea in 2015. While he became Italian champion four times in his four-year spell at Juventus.