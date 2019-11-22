The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Niger has commended the efforts of Mr Hamzat Adekunle with state code number NG/19C/1696, for conducting free diabetes tests for 65 persons in the camp.

The state Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, gave the commendation in Paiko, Niger on Friday.

Ajayi applauded the level of commitment and zeal exhibited by the corps member and urged him to continue with the good work at his place of primary assignment.

She also commended the corps member for donating bedsheets to the camp clinic as part of his campaign against diabetes.

Earlier, Adekunle explained that the free medical service was done in conjunction with Alphacare Foundation to create awareness on diabetes.

He appealed to other corps medical personnel in the camp to assist in conducting tests and counselling the beneficiaries.

Adekunle, a medical doctor, is a 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps member currently undergoing orientation course at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Paiko.

The highlight of the campaign was using the camp Broadcasting Service (OBS) for sensitisation on prevention, care and symptoms of diabetes.