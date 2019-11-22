City College of Health Science and Technology, Zaria, on Friday, dragged a former student, Hunaifa Musa before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Chediya, Zaria for allegedly posting defamatory materials on social media.

The student whose address was not provided, however, pleaded not guilty to criminal libel.

The charge sheet read “that Musa, a dismissed student of City College of Health Science and Technology, Zaria, “you are accused of defaming the character of this college on social media.

“That you have been posting damaging materials to defame the reputation of the college.

“You alleged that the college has no accreditation.

“You have been calling on parents to remove their children from the college. These acts of yours had incited fear in the minds of students and their parents.”

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 374 and 36(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6) of the Penal Code.

Abubakar Zakariyya, Counsel to the defendant, applied for bail on behalf of his client.

The defendant had on administrative bail by the police.

In his submission, Muhammad Lawa-Abdullahi, counsel to the college, said in view of the fact that the accused denied some of the allegations they needed another date to present their witnesses.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Aliyu-Lamido, in his ruling granted the accused bail but warned him to refrain from further posting defamatory remarks about the college as the case was already in court.

Aliyu-Lamido adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for the continuation of the case.