Frank Lampard, Chelsea manager, on Friday, said Christian Pulisic is in contention to play in the Blues’ Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

He also disclosed that forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi is still struggling to feature against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Lampard’s men head to the game following a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their last encounter.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference at Cobham, Lampard was quoted by Football London as saying: “Pulisic didn’t go, he was struggling against Palace, he has been training and is in contention.

“Callum has a hamstring problem, he is struggling to make this game. Nothing more on Ruben.” The kick-off time for the match is 6:30 pm.