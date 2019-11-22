Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office have arrested five suspected internet fraudsters.

The were arrested at Exrico Lodge, behind Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State. They were arrested on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in a sting operation.

The suspects are: Onuoha Goodness Chinedu, Harry Victor, Basil Obidiegwu Chukwunaeke, Amayhayi Chukwuli and Nwabueze Nnaemeka.

Their arrest followed series of intelligence linking them with alleged fraudulent activities ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretences and other fraud still being investigated.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest are: an Apple Laptop; 7( seven) mobile phones of various brands, 2 Wi-Fi devices and 2 Power Banks.

According to the commission, the suspects would soon be charged to court.