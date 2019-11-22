A 22-year-old labourer, Eric Friday, has been arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly assaulting a fellow labourer, Abdullahi Mohammed with a shovel.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the defendant, who resides at Ogudu area of Lagose was arraigned before Magistrate Bukola Mogaji, for assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour, Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 1 p.m. on the 16th of October, at No. 35, Ogudu, Lagos.

The prosecutor said it was discovered that the allowance of the previous day at work was the cause of argument between the defendant and the complainant.

He also told the court that the defendant returned to work the following day, fuming, raging and picked up a shovel to attack Mohammed.

Perezi said that the defendant hit Mohammed at the back of his head with a shovel which caused him deep cut on his head with blood gushing out.

“Other labourers were able to chase Friday who immediately ran out of the site but was caught and taken to the Ogudu Police Station.

“Mohammed was rushed to Ogudu Health centre for treatment,” he said.

The prosecutor said the alleged offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The section stipulates a three year jail term for anybody convicted of the offendence.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charged.

The Magistrate admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mogaji said that one of the sureties must be a blood relative of the defendant while the other must own a valid international passport.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 26 for mention.