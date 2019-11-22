A 35-year-old barber, Bola Iluyemi, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly burgling a church mission house with intent to steal.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on burglary and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha told the court that the defendant and one other still at large, on Aug.3, around 12:30 a.m, at The Gospel Mission Church, No. 74, Iretolu St., Okitipupa, in Okitipupa magisterial district, conspired to commit felony.

He said that the defendant burgled the church mission house of one Pastor Richard Atere with intent to steal, but was repelled by the security man, one Ahmed Sanni, whose Tecno camera phone valued N15,000 was stolen.

Omoyeigha said that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 412 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, with one surety in like sum.

Ogunfuyi said that the surety must provide evidence of tax clearance for one year.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for further hearing.