Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s election was on Friday upheld by an Appeal Court in Sokoto as the duly elected governor of Sokoto state.

The four-man panel in a unanimous decision upheld Tambuwal’s election after dismissing the appeal filed by the Appellant and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu for lacking merit.

Delivering judgment, Justice Hussein Mukhtar, held that the judgment of the lower tribunal was in order that the petitioners had failed to establish their claims to non-compliance with the Electoral Act and the issue of over-voting.

Aliyu is challenging the tribunal judgment that affirmed the election of Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2019 Governorship election in the state.

The Governorship Election which held on March 9 was declared inconclusive following cancellation of 75, 403 votes which were higher than the 3, 413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

The re-run was then conducted on March 23, which led to the victory of Tambuwal who won with a slim margin of 342 votes.

The Governorship Election Tribunal, on Oct. 2, in Abuja affirmed the election of Tambuwal.

The three-man tribunal led by Justice Abbas Bawale dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate, Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

Unsatisfied with the tribunal judgment Aliyu, on Oct. 16, filed a notice of Appeal challenging the judgment of the lower court, seeking the court to set aside the tribunal judgment and declare him as the winner of the election.