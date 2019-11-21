President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Governor of Kogi Alhaji Yahaya Bello accompanied by the National Chairman of APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for his re-election for another 4 years at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday presented his certificate of return to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
Also with him is the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC. Adams Oshiomhole.
President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Governor of Kogi Alhaji Yahaya Bello accompanied by the National Chairman of APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for his re-election for another 4 years at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Governor of Kogi Alhaji Yahaya Bello on his re-election for another 4 years at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Governor of Kogi Alhaji Yahaya Bello accompanied by the APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for his re-election for another 4 years at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Governor of Kogi Alhaji Yahaya Bello for his re-election for another 4 years at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
What do you think?