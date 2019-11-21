By Funmilola Olukomaiya

It was quite a night to remember as VIVA Cinemas, Enugu hosted a special screening of the classic 90s sequel Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

The movie, produced by Charles Okpaleke and directed by Ramsey Nouah, is a sequel to the classic 90s movie, ‘Living in Bondage’.

It made its first premiere in Lagos on the 2nd of November after which it premiered in Abuja on the 6th of November, then an advance screening held on Wednesday, November 6th at VIVA CINEMAS Polo park mall, Enugu.

In attendance for the special screening were Enugu’s finest celebrities and influencers across media, PR, fashion and lifestyle; Jasmine Naza, Chisom Winifred, SugarKay, MC Ohis & Ugo Urban and several others.

Just before the screening began, guests including the stars of the movie Kenneth Okonkwo (Andy Okeke), Swanky JKA(Nnamdi Okeke) and Nnenna Okonta who played ‘Merit’ in the original title were treated to champagne by Torley champagne as well as sweet and savoury nibbles by Kitchen Pastries, while interviews were granted to the press, eager to know how the guests felt about the big night.

Just before the screening, Kennedy Okonkwo and Swanky J.K.A hosted a meet and greet with fans.

Fans were given the opportunity to take part in a question-and-answer session with stars and as well as the chance to take photos with the stars.

The evening of glamour ended with more pictures, hobnobbing and an after-screening party at the Latitude Lounge, Enugu.

Check out some of the photos from VIVA Cinemas Enugu premiere of Living In Bondage-Breaking Free below.