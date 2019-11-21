By Paul Iyogojie

An alleged impostor parading himself as the Baale of New Oko-Oba town, Lagos, Omololu Pedro, 65, has been remanded at the Ikoyi prison, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Pedro was arraigned the igobosere Chief Magistrate’s court, Lagos for allegedly disobeying court order which had restrained him from parading himself as a Baale.

He was arrested by the Operatives of the Zone 2 command, Onikan , Lagos and after investigation by Inspector Felix Iyere and his team, the accused was charged before the court on a three count charges bordering on contempt of court, disobedience to lawful order and conduct likely to cause breech of Public peace.

Police prosecuting counsel, S. Noko informed the count in charge NO. E /155/2019 that the accused committed the alleged offence on 7 November, 2019 at New Oko-Oba Town, Lagos.

Moko told the court that the accused was arrested for disobeying the court order which directed him to stop parading himself as the Baale of New Oko-Oba Town, Lagos since the stool of Baale of New Oko-Oba was in dispute in the court of Law.

He said the accused in flagrant disobedience to lawful order distributed invitation letters to members of the public to attend the installation of New Cabinet Chief and the 4th commemoration of Baale of New Oko-oba Town slated for 3 December, 2019 at Baale palace at No 45/47, Shola Martins Street, New Oko-Oba Town, Lagos knowing fully well that his claim was false.

Count three of the charges reads; that you Omololu Pedro and others still at large did disobey the binding order 38 Rule 1, 4 and 8, order 39 Rule 1 of the High Court of Lagos Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2012 dated 3 February, 2016 at Ikeja, Lagos issued by his Lordship Hon Justice Kazeem. O. Alogba by interfering and using Baale of Oko-Oba Town as your vehicle Identification Plate Number and intending to hold your 4th commemoration of Baale of New Oko-Oba Town on 3, December, 2019 and as well as addressing yourself as Baale in Council while the case of the stool of Baale of Oko-Oba Town was pending in the court.

Molo said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 411, 190 and 123 of the criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the open Court and Chief Magistrate H.O Omisore admitted him to bail and adjourned the case till 3 December, 2019 for mention.

Omisore ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Prison Lagos till he perfected the bail conditions