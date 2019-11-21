The Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Eniola Ambekemo, has appealed to traditional rulers in the state and other stakeholders to accord the new corps members posted to the state warm reception.

Ambekemo made the call in a statement on Thursday, in Ibadan.

According to her, the people’s warm reception to the corps members will further motivate them into facilitating development to their host communities.

Ambekemo said that the 2019 Batch C (Stream I) orientation course closing ceremony would be held on Nov. 25, at the state NYSC permanent orientation camp, Iseyin.

She explained that in the course of the exercise, the corps members underwent various forms of training, such as military drills, leadership training as well as professional lectures.

“Gov. Seyi Makinde is expected to preside over the closing ceremony, deliver his goodwill message to the corps members and declare the orientation course closed.

“We pray God to keep us till that day and grant us successful closing ceremony,” she said.