The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, filed fresh charges against James Nolan, a Briton, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

At the resumed trial, the EFCC’s Counsel, Ekele Iheanacho told Justice Okon Abang that the anti-graft agency had filed an amended charge dated Nov. 20. The lawyer said the EFCC is now bringing up a 32-count charge against the defendants in the case contrary to the initial 16-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Earlier, EFCC had, on Oct. 21, arraigned Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large), both British nationals, over their alleged complicity in the 9.6 billion dollars judgment against Nigeria.

Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), an Irish engineering company, had secured the award against Nigeria following the non-execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) the company had with the federal government.

The arraignment of the two British nationals is coming weeks after two P&ID directors were convicted over the deal.

The defendants are both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI) and ICIL Limited.

As at the time of filing this story, the 32-count charge was still being read to Mr Nolan by the court registrar.