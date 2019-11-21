By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Mercy Eke aka queen of highlights, the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner is according to Exquisite Magazine in it’s November issue on a mission.

We must say that Mercy did serve some fashion styles goals and gave us a rich pop of melanin as her skin glowed on the cover of this latest issue.

See photos below.

Shoot credit –

Editor in Chief: @tewaonasanya

Photographer: @praise_that_photographer

Art Director/ Styling: @infoworldcharming

Assist Stylist: @davidstarr_

Makeup: @ceeyonceemua

Hair Stylist: @highdtosin

Shoes: @vickwears

Jewelry: @obidiiya

Designer @fabriquebyfabz