By Funmilola Olukomaiya
Mercy Eke aka queen of highlights, the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner is according to Exquisite Magazine in it’s November issue on a mission.
We must say that Mercy did serve some fashion styles goals and gave us a rich pop of melanin as her skin glowed on the cover of this latest issue.
See photos below.
Shoot credit –
Editor in Chief: @tewaonasanya
Photographer: @praise_that_photographer
Art Director/ Styling: @infoworldcharming
Assist Stylist: @davidstarr_
Makeup: @ceeyonceemua
Hair Stylist: @highdtosin
Shoes: @vickwears
Jewelry: @obidiiya
Designer @fabriquebyfabz
