President Muhammadu Buhari receives Speakers of the 36 States House of Assemblies. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
Speakers of the 36 States House of Assemblies on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
A Cross section of Speakers and Deputy Speakers House of Assemblies during a courtesy visit to the President held at the Council chamber, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
President Muhammadu Buhari receives Speakers and Some Deputy Speakers of 36 States Assemblies during a courtesy visit to the President held at the Council chamber, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiemila, SGF Mr Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal Mr Abubakar Malami, Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed and SSAP Mallam Sariki Abba during a courtesy visit to the President held at the Council chamber, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiemila, SGF Mr Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal Mr Abubakar Malami and Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed during a courtesy visit to the President held at the Council chamber, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari, Chairman of Speakers and Lagos State Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Taraba Speaker Rt Hon Aminu Achida, Delta Speaker Rt Hon Shiriff Oborevwori, Kogi Speaker Rt Hon Mathew Kolawole, Nassarawa Speaker Rt Hon Balarabe Ibrahim, Ondo Speaker Rt Hon Oleyelogun Bamidele David and others during a courtesy visit to the President held at the Council chamber, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
What do you think?