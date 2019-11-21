By Gbenro Adesina

Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OYOSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran on Thursday revealed that 198 contracts are being rolled out for execution, assuring that the award of the contracts will follow due process.

Adeniran stated this at the bid opening exercise for the 2018 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB intervention projects held at OYOSUBEB’s premises, which was attended by 87 local contractors.

Speaking further on the bidding exercise, Adeniran stated that it was done in compliance with the provision of Oyo State Public Procurement Act 2010, pointing out that “We allowed due process in this bid opening, which states that people should be allowed to tender for any goods and/or services, and the tender should be open in the presence of the tenderers.”

According to him, the projects to be awarded include construction of five Model schools, six ECD Pilot centers, 32 blocks of 3-classroom buildings, 15 blocks of 4-classrooms, renovation of 59 blocks of classrooms, sinking and erection of 40 units of borehole tanks, tank stands, procurement of 36 classroom furniture, sports equipment, 16 motorcycles and one Hilux.

He said that the board was in the process of accessing the 2019 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB Intervention funds, noting that the state government has approved the release of its counterpart fund.