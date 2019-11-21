By Jethro Ibileke

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) on Wednesday donated 150 tricycles to host communities of OML 40 oil wells in Delta state.

The Managing Director of NPDC, Mr. Mandir Sambo, did the presentation of the tricycles in the Warri field office of the subsidiary company of NNPC.

He disclosed that the initiative was in partnership with Elcrest Joint Venture.

Mansur who was represented at the event by the Acting Manager (Community Relations), Mr. Noble Imabibo, said the tricycles were donated to the people of (OML 40) to boost the economy of the host communities.

“The initiative is to ameliorate the untold hardship ravaging the people of the communities.

“It is also geared towards curbing youth restiveness and idleness in the society as always known that an idle hand is the devils workshop.

“It is therefore pertinent to utilise this kind gesture to the best of your ability to better your lots and that of your families,” he said.

Mansur advised the beneficiaries to eschew all forms of violence, radicalism and other action capable of creating societal unrest.

He added that the tricycles would be shared equitably among the communities.

“NPDC is a friend to the communities where it operates, we are partners in progress and we share common bond towards sustaining the existing mutual relationship.

“We shall continue to leverage on this peace and improve on our corporate social responsibility (CSR) to bring about development in our host communities,” he added.

In her remarks, the Manager, Community Relations and Security, of Elcrest JV; Mrs. Frances Omanruaye, thanked the leaders for maintaining peace in their various communities.

“We want to say ‘thank you all’ because we have achieved the level of peace we needed to do our job.

“I know that there are huge expectations from us, but this is just a token to show our appreciation. We pray that this peace will be sustained so that we can touch more lives.

“We are still drilling and producing, we crave for more cooperation and understanding from you, Your cooperation will enable us do more,” Omanruaye said.

Responding, the secretary of Tsekelewu community, Mr, Obogun Aziboro, thanked NPDC/Elcrest JV for the gesture.

Aziboro who noted that the gesture would reduce youth restiveness, added that it would also enhance the mutual relationship between NPDC/Elcrest JV and its host communities.

Also speaking, the secretary of Tebu community, Mr. Jeffrey Wilkie, said: “We are happy that this tricycles will empower our jobless youths.

“We appreciate your efforts at reducing poverty in our communities. If all cooperate organisations in the state are doing things like this, the rate of unemployment would have reduced”, he said.