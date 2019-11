Navy Commander Bolanle Sunday was among eight military officers serving in the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, who were decorated with their new ranks on Wednesday.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, performed the task, with five newly promoted brigadier generals, two Navy commodores decorated.

The decorated officers were among the recently promoted officers by the various services of the armed forces of Nigeria.

Among the decorated generals is the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

Others are Brig.-Gen. Yakubu Sakaba, Audi Mbafung, Ochoge Attah and Magaji Inuwa as well as Commodores Innocent Ngatuwa and Chukwuma Anakwe.

While congratulating the newly decorated officers, Olonisakin, represented by the Chief Defence Administration, Rear Adm. Apochi Suleiman, urged the new generals to justify their promotion by deploying their expertise.

He said that the current security challenges in the country required strategic thinking, urging them to undertake their new assignments with vigour.

Olonisakin challenged the newly promoted officers to bring to the table new ideas towards addressing the nation’s security challenges.

According to him, it is expected that with this new rank, you are going to add more vigour to the operational activities currently going on around the country.

“We expect that your thinking, your approaches will change from what it used to be to that of strategic thinking. Any of you in the generals’ rank today can command the armed forces of Nigeria,” he said.