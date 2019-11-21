Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has reached a new phase of her life and it’s the big 37.

The beautiful screen diva shared lovely pictures of herself and also penned a note alongside.

Read it here.

Life’s mill with its thrills and grills has its way of taking us through twists and turns.

Yet this journey won’t be fulfilling without the unconditional love that friends, family and of course, butter cakes, exude.

Today represents a special milestone in my life’s journey.

Though this past year hasn’t been my most favorite of years, it is also the year that has inspired the most appreciation in me.

Appreciation for life from God and love from family.

The love I give is possible because of the love I get from my loved ones and family.

In thanking God for adding another year to this amazing life journey, I wish to dedicate this special day towards thanking you for an endearing and enduring my journey and showering unto me the love that continues to light my path.

I humbly embrace and appreciate the light that your love has lit in my heart, that causes me to shine and smile even in the face of life’s adversities.

It makes me know that life won’t be possible without love from you, the best family in the world…whom it will forever hurt to miss.

THANK YOU.

Happy Birthday, Nadia Buari!